Calendar » Preparing for El Nino Forum

December 3, 2015 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Preparing for the coming El Nino

A coalition of community organizations are hosting an upcoming forum “Preparing for El Nino” at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue, Thursday, December 3rd, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Collaborating organizations are Old Town Community Association, Goleta Valley Beautiful, and Goleta Valley Community Center.

This free event will give you the information that you need to be proactive rather than reactive if El Nino brings the torrents of rain anticipated by the local weather forecasters. Featured speakers are from several Goleta governmental agencies and local professionals in many fields. The topics cover a broad range from general, such as the effect of big rains on the status of the water supply in the Goleta Valley, to self-assessment guidelines for your home, auto, family and pet safety with insurance. Time will be allotted for questions from those in attendance.

Donations at the door are welcomed!

For additional information: call Old Town Community Association 805-694-8275

Event details: facebook OldTownCommunityAssociation and http://GoletaValleyBeautiful.org