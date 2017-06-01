Calendar » Presentation by UCSB Student Veterans

McCune Conference Room

Derek Downey (Navy)

Edgar Guapo (Army)

Rocio Iribe (Marine Corps)

Ruben Maldonado (Navy)

Four student veterans will read stories about their military experience. Following the reading there will be time for questions and answers from the audience.

Sponsored by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, the UCSB Veterans Writing Workshop UCSB Veteran and Military Services.