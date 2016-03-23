Calendar » Presentation on End-Of-Life Care from Dr. Ira Byock

March 23, 2016 from 7:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is honored to welcome Dr. Ira Byock to Santa Barbara for two events surrounding the important discussions around end-of-life care. Dr. Byock is a leading palliative care physician, author, and public advocate for improving care through the end of life and also serves as Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer for the Institute for Human Caring of Providence Health and Services. Dr. Byock advances efforts to measure, monitor and improve whole-person health care system-wide. The public is invited to hear Dr. Ira Byock speak at a FREE presentation on end-of-life care.