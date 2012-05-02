Preserving Native California
Join us as we celebrate and support the work of CCBER (Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration), in the restoration of UCSB open space with native plants, their education outreach to the community and research on wildlife-friendly corridors. Artwork done by the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast will be exhibited and on sale, featuring paintings done on campus lands. All proceeds from the drawing and a portion from the sale of artwork will be donated to CCBER.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Coastal Fund, UCSB
- Starts: May 2, 2012 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free admission, but parking permits required on campus
- Location: UC Santa Barbara Faculty Club
- Website: http://www.pastelsocietyofthegoldcoast.org
