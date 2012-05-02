Calendar » Preserving Native California

May 2, 2012 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Join us as we celebrate and support the work of CCBER (Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration), in the restoration of UCSB open space with native plants, their education outreach to the community and research on wildlife-friendly corridors. Artwork done by the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast will be exhibited and on sale, featuring paintings done on campus lands. All proceeds from the drawing and a portion from the sale of artwork will be donated to CCBER.