Calendar » Preserving the Jewels of World Culture: UNESCO World Heritage Sites

November 21, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Among its many other aims, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) seeks to identify, protect and preserve the cultural and natural heritage sites around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity. Over 1,000 such sites have now been designated. Donated funds collected from over 60 countries aid in their maintenance and preservation. In this forum, the history and achievements of UNESCO will be briefly reviewed followed by an arm-chair visit to places as unique and diverse as the Gulf of California, the wilds of East Africa’s Serengeti, the ancient rock-cut temples of India and Egypt, and the sacred mountain ridges of Machu Picchu in Peru. Join us for this free forum. There will be plenty of time for questions and comments at the end of the presentation. Donations are very much appreciated.