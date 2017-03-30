Calendar » Preserving Your Fertility for the Future

March 30, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.



The Breast Cancer Resource center is honored to have Dr. Daniel Rychlik of the Southern California Reproductive Center of Santa Barbara, founded by Dr. Mark Surrey speak to us about factors that can affects one's ability to reproduce, including a cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Rychlik, a Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist, specializes in male and female fertility preservation. His lecture will address factors that affect fertility, fertility preservation and treatment options that include aspects of egg, embryo, ovarian tissue and sperm freezing.

The lecture is open to the public and is free of charge and will include a question and answer session.