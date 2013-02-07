Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 1:33 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight

February 7, 2013 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Enjoy a rare opportunity to visit the Presidio by candlelight. Experience living history vignettes and see the Presidio as you might have over two centuries ago: hear the comandante converse with officials, watch the soldados as they clean their muskets, and enjoy the music and dances of early California.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: February 7, 2013 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org
 
 
 