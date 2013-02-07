Calendar » Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight

February 7, 2013 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Enjoy a rare opportunity to visit the Presidio by candlelight. Experience living history vignettes and see the Presidio as you might have over two centuries ago: hear the comandante converse with officials, watch the soldados as they clean their muskets, and enjoy the music and dances of early California.