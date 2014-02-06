Calendar » Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight

February 6, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Enjoy a rare opportunity to visit the Presidio by candlelight. Experience living history vignettes and see the Presidio as you might have over two centuries ago: hear the comandante converse with officials, watch the soldados relax after a long day's work, and enjoy the music and dances of Early California.