Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight

February 4, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Come by the Presidio and watch costumed Soldados and their families relax after a long day’s work. Enjoy music and dances of early California, take a tour of the kitchen, or sit around the fire and listen to ghost stories at this free 1st Thursday event.