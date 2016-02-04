Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight
February 4, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Come by the Presidio and watch costumed Soldados and their families relax after a long day’s work. Enjoy music and dances of early California, take a tour of the kitchen, or sit around the fire and listen to ghost stories at this free 1st Thursday event.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
- Price: Free
- Location: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org