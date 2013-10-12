Calendar » Presidio Pastimes: The Santa Barbara Presidio’s Asian American Neighborhood

October 12, 2013 from 11:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Watch Asian culture and history come to life at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park as the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents Presidio Pastimes. Performances include taiko drumming, Chinese dragon dance, martial arts, and a variety of dancing. Make origami, practice calligraphy, listen to traditional Japanese flute, learn about bonsai, and much more!