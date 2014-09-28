Calendar » Presto Pesto: Beyond the Basic Basil

September 28, 2014 from 1:00pm

Join us for a FREE class with The Accidental Chef, Leslie Thomas on Sunday, September 28th at 1pm in The Kitchen!



Pestos are incredibly versatile, flavorful & keep well in the fridge/freezer. Get the recipes & learn how to make them using a variety of culinary herbs/greens, nuts, & cheeses (or even dairy-free). Pestos are great for vegetable & sausage dips, tossing cooked veggies, as sandwich spreads & pizza toppers, tossed with hot or cold pasta, in baked or mashed potatoes & as fish toppings. In this class you will taste cilantro pesto, mint pesto, tarragon pesto & carrot top pesto paired to various food items from our merchants.



Limited seating available. Grab a lunch at The Market & take an early seat!



For more information call 805-770-7702