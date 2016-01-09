Calendar » ‘Pretty People’

January 9, 2016 from All Day

*Jan. 9 - Feb. 26

Two artists who explore personality through different media bring their contrasting styles to Cal Lutheran. Zhenya Gershman paints portraits of her muse, Los Angeles model Mark Snyder, in intense colors on an epic scale. Lynn Christopher adds more muted colors to poignant character studies of ordinary people which are sculpted in bronze.

A reception will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Admission is free. The Kwan Fong Gallery, located in Soiland Humanities Center, is open to the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parking is available in the lots on Mountclef Boulevard north and south of Olsen Road. Street parking is by permit only weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.