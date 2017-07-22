Calendar » Preventative Pet Care Clinic with Dr. Tiffany Margolin

July 22, 2017 from 11am - 2pm

Dr. Tiffany Margolin DVM, CVA will be hosting a Preventative Care Clinic from her mobile unit on Saturday, July 22nd at Healthy Pets in Santa Barbara.



She will be offering the following discounted services:

1) Vaccine Titers

2) Fecal Testing for Parasites

3) Deworming

4) Comprehensive Senior Wellness

5) Adult Wellness including Heart Worm

6) Nutrition Consult

7) Heart Worm

8) Comprehensive Allergy Testing

9) Food Allergy Testing



Please contact Healthy Pet SB at (805) 687-2804 for more information.