Preventing War: Crisis and Opportunity with North Korea
Christine Ahn will deliver the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s 17th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future on Wednesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. The lecture will take place at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Auditorium in downtown Santa Barbara. It is free and open to the public.
Christine Ahn is the founder and international coordinator of Women Cross DMZ, a global movement of women mobilizing to end the Korean War, reunite families, and ensure women’s leadership in peace building.
She is co-founder of the Korea Peace Network, Korea Policy Institute, and Global Campaign to Save Jeju Island.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation
- Starts: March 7, 2018 7:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara CA 93101
- Website: https://www.wagingpeace.org/2018-kelly-lecture
