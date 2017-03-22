Calendar » Preventing World War III

March 22, 2017 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Please join the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation for a lunchtime discussion featuring two global leaders in the peace movement. Reiner Braun, Co-President of the International Peace Bureau and Kevin Martin, President of Peace Action, will lead a presentation and discussion on U.S.-Nato/Russian relations and preventing World War III. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM.

This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, however. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Elena at 805.965.3443 or [email protected]