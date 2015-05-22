Calendar » Preview: Turkish by Matisse and Other Delights

May 22, 2015 from 2:00pm

Santa Barbara's American Dance & Music presents, a special Preview Matinée of Turkish by Matisse and Other Delights at the New Victoria Theater, with reduced ticket rates. You will be moved by an enticing evening of dance featuring exceptional dancers, live music and captivating choreography set to the music of Beethoven, Stravinsky, Mauro Giuliani and AD&M music director, Eric Valinsky. With guest choreographers Nathan Cottam and Mari Sandoval, and two works including a world premiere by artistic director Carrie Diamond, the program consists of four inviting ballets designed to touch both the heart and mind. Look for interesting juxtapositions between the classical and contemporary, and riveting performances by Santa Barbara’s own AD&M Performance Group.

General Admission: $18.00.

Seniors/Students: $15.00

All prices include $2.00 Box Office fee.

Tickets available online at www.newvictheater.com or at the New Victoria Theater Box Office located at 33 West Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (805) 965-5400.

For more information visit www.adam-bsb.org, or call (805) 450-7535.