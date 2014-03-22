Calendar » Pride Sunset Cruise

March 22, 2014 from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Ahoy, Sailors! Join Pacific Pride for an unforgettable evening aboard the Condor Express, while the whales and dolphins skip by!

Your ticket includes a variety of delicious hors d'oeuvres, and one complimentary glass of bubbly champagne. Additional beverages will be available for purchase on board.

Tickets are only $45. Limited space is available, and we will sell out! Get your tickets now at http://bit.ly/pridesunsetcruise, and don't let us set sail without you!

Proceeds from this event benefit the 2014 Pacific Pride Festival and LGBT programs and services of Pacific Pride Foundation.

For more information, please contact Captain Daphne - [email protected]