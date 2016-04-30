PRimary Election June 7, Supervisorial Cadidate Forums
Santa Barbara County Supervisorial Election
Primary election candidate forums
Sponsored by League of Women Voters
Candidate forums for June 7, 2016 Primary Election
Third Supervisorial District
Wednesday, April 27, 7-9 pm
Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Rd, Goleta
First Supervisorial District
Saturday, April 30, 2-3:30 pm
Franklin Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara
Third Supervisorial District
Monday, May 2, 7-9 pm
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Los Olivos
Co-sponsored with WE Watch and Santa Ynez Valley Board of Realtors
