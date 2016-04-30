Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:04 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

PRimary Election June 7, Supervisorial Cadidate Forums

April 30, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Santa Barbara County Supervisorial Election
Primary election candidate forums
CONTACT: LWV
lwvsantabarbara.org
805-965-2422

 

Sponsored by League of Women Voters 
Candidate forums for June 7, 2016 Primary Election

Third Supervisorial District 
Wednesday, April 27, 7-9 pm
Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Rd, Goleta

First Supervisorial District 
Saturday, April 30, 2-3:30 pm
Franklin Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara   

Third Supervisorial District
Monday, May 2, 7-9 pm
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Los Olivos
Co-sponsored with WE Watch and Santa Ynez Valley Board of Realtors

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 30, 2016 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
  • Price: Free
  Franklin Elementary School Multi Purpose Room, 1111 Mason Street, Santa Barbara
 
 
 