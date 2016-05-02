Calendar » Primary Election June 7, Supervisorial Candidate Forums

May 2, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Santa Barbara County Supervisorial Election

Primary election candidate forums

CONTACT: LWV

lwvsantabarbara.org

805-965-2422

Sponsored by League of Women Voters

Candidate forums for June 7, 2016 Primary Election

Third Supervisorial District

Wednesday, April 27, 7-9 pm

Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Rd, Goleta

First Supervisorial District

Saturday, April 30, 2-3:30 pm

Franklin Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara