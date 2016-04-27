Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Primary Election June 7, Supervisorial candidates Forum

April 27, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm


CONTACT: LWV
lwvsantabarbara.org
805-965-2422

Sponsored by League of Women Voters 
Candidate forums for June 7, 2016 Primary Election

 

Third Supervisorial District 
Wednesday, April 27, 7-9 pm
Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Rd, Goleta

First Supervisorial District 
Saturday, April 30, 2-3:30 pm
Franklin Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara   

Third Supervisorial District
Monday, May 2, 7-9 pm
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Los Olivos
Co-sponsored with WE Watch and Santa Ynez Valley Board of Realtors

 

