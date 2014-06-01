Calendar » Prime Time Band Concert

June 1, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Prime Time Band is comprised of people 50 years and older. Many of our members played a musical instrument while in high school or college and afterwards just put it in the closet to collect dust. We encourage those people to dust off their instruments and come join us. We play a variety of music from Big Band to Marches and Show Tunes. This concert we will be playing:

Seventy Six Trombones

Palladio

The Winged Stallion

Atlantis: the Lost Continent

Fate of the Gods

The Wizard of Oz

Swing's the Thing

Dedication and Festival

So, if you would like to come and check us out, seeing one of our concerts will give you a good idea of what we are all about. We practice on Tuesdays at La Colina Jr. High from 6:45 pm to 9:00 pm.