Prime Time Band Concert
Prime Time Band is comprised of people 50 years and older. Many of our members played a musical instrument while in high school or college and afterwards just put it in the closet to collect dust. We encourage those people to dust off their instruments and come join us. We play a variety of music from Big Band to Marches and Show Tunes. This concert we will be playing:
Seventy Six Trombones
Palladio
The Winged Stallion
Atlantis: the Lost Continent
Fate of the Gods
The Wizard of Oz
Swing's the Thing
Dedication and Festival
So, if you would like to come and check us out, seeing one of our concerts will give you a good idea of what we are all about. We practice on Tuesdays at La Colina Jr. High from 6:45 pm to 9:00 pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 1, 2014 2:00pm - 3:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: San Marcos Auditorium
- Website: http://ptband.org