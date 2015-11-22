Calendar » Prime TIme Band Concert

November 22, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm



Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara

P.O. Box 92055

Santa Barbara, CA 93190

PRESS RELEASE



The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara,

Directed by Jeffrey Peterson,

20TH ANNIVERSARY

WINTER CONCERT

San Marcos High School Auditorium

4750 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara

2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2015

ADMISSION IS FREE!

On the program is A Leroy Anderson Portrait, The Golden Age of Broadway, Selections from Chicago, Flight of Valor, Latin Celebration and Secret Love. The Prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community band. Since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years and older.



Visit our website at: www.ptband.org or contact Toni Straka at

(805) 962-6983