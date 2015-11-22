Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 3:31 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Prime TIme Band Concert

November 22, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm


Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara
P.O. Box 92055
Santa Barbara, CA 93190
PRESS RELEASE

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara,
Directed by Jeffrey Peterson,
20TH ANNIVERSARY
WINTER CONCERT
San Marcos High School Auditorium
4750 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara
2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2015
ADMISSION IS FREE!

On the program is A Leroy Anderson Portrait, The Golden Age of Broadway, Selections from Chicago, Flight of Valor, Latin Celebration and Secret Love.  The Prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community band.  Since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years and older.


Visit our website at: www.ptband.org or contact Toni Straka at
(805) 962-6983

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 22, 2015 2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: San Marcos High Auditorium
  • Website: http://www.ptband.org
 
 
 