Prime TIme Band Concert
Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara
P.O. Box 92055
Santa Barbara, CA 93190
PRESS RELEASE
The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara,
Directed by Jeffrey Peterson,
20TH ANNIVERSARY
WINTER CONCERT
San Marcos High School Auditorium
4750 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara
2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2015
ADMISSION IS FREE!
On the program is A Leroy Anderson Portrait, The Golden Age of Broadway, Selections from Chicago, Flight of Valor, Latin Celebration and Secret Love. The Prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community band. Since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years and older.
Visit our website at: www.ptband.org or contact Toni Straka at
(805) 962-6983
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 22, 2015 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: San Marcos High Auditorium
- Website: http://www.ptband.org