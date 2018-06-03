Prime Time Band Concert
June 3, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
The Prime Time Band will be presenting its early summer concert at San Marcos High School auditorium on June 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm. The Prime Time Band is a community based band founded in 1995, and has attracted over 250 musicians 50 years and older. For more info on The Prime Time Band, check out our website http://www.ptband.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: no organizers or sponsors
- Starts: June 3, 2018 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: San Marcos High School Auditorium
- Website: http://www.ptband.org
