Prime Time Band Concert

June 3, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Prime Time Band will be presenting its early summer concert at San Marcos High School auditorium on June 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm. The Prime Time Band is a community based band founded in 1995, and has attracted over 250 musicians 50 years and older. For more info on The Prime Time Band, check out our website http://www.ptband.org