Calendar » Prime Time Band Concert

August 26, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara will offer its yearly concert at Stow House Park near Lake Los Carneros. Admission is free and open to the public. Our program will consist of traditional popular selections, marches, patriotic music, swing pieces, and broadway musicals. We hope you can join us Sunday, Aug. 27th at 2:00 pm for an enjoyable afternoon of entertainment. For more info on the band, contact Toni Straka at (805) 879-5528, or the band website at http://www.ptband.org.