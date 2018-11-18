Pixel Tracker

Prime Time Band Concert

November 18, 2018 from 2:00 pm - 4:00pm

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara is proud to present its annual winter concert at San Maracos High school on November 18, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. and finish around 4:00 P.M.  Our director, Jeffery Peterson, will be conucting the band through a series of popular and semi classical songs which you are sure to enjoy.  We hope you can join us and bring a friend.  The Prime Time Band is a Community Band and since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years an older. For more info, visit our website at www.ptb.org

 

