Calendar » Prime Time Band Concert

November 18, 2018 from 2:00 pm - 4:00pm

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara is proud to present its annual winter concert at San Maracos High school on November 18, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. and finish around 4:00 P.M. Our director, Jeffery Peterson, will be conucting the band through a series of popular and semi classical songs which you are sure to enjoy. We hope you can join us and bring a friend. The Prime Time Band is a Community Band and since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years an older. For more info, visit our website at www.ptb.org