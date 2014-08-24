Calendar » Prime Time Band Concert at Stow Park

August 24, 2014 from 2:00 PM - 3:30PM

Prime Time Band will be performing an old-fashioned pops concert on the lawn at Stow House. Bring your folding chairs or blanket and enjoy the friendly, familiar music of Santa Barbara's favorite pops band. Music to include: Semper Fidelis, Benny Goodman, Big Band Polka (with dancers), Swing's the Thing, Buglers Holiday, Original Dixieland Concerto, Stars and Stripes and more. Concert starts at 2pm so come early and get a good listening spot.