Prime Time Band Summer Concert

June 11, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The program features Marguerite Amer playing Leroy Anderson's Trumpeter's Lullaby and the band playing Armed Forces Salute, Selections from Les Miserables, American Visions, In the Presence of Heroes, and much more. The Prime Time Band is a community band founded in 1995 for instrumental musicians 50 years and older.