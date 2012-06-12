Calendar » Prime Time Band Summer Concert

June 12, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The program features Marguerite Amer playing Leroy Anderson's Trumpeter's Lullably as well as the band playing Armed Forces Salute, Selections from Les Miserables, American Visions, In the Presences of Heroes and much more. The Prime Time Band is a community band for instrumentalists 50 years and older.