Prime Time Band Summer Concert

June 9, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community band of 85 musicians, 50 years and older. Our free concert features selections from Benny Goodman and Harry James as well as music by Leroy Anderson, John Philip Sousa, Rimsky-Korsakov and much more. Website: www.ptband.org Contact: Toni Straka at 805-962-6983