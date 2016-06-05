Calendar » Prime Time Band Summer Concert

June 5, 2016 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara is presenting its summer concert at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, Ca. The Concert will be from 2:00 P.M. until approximately 4:00 P.M. It is free to the public and refreshments served after the concert. The music is mostly popular music of the 30's 40's and 50's. Come early to get good parking and assure yourself of a good seat.