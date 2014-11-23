Calendar » Prime Time Band Winter Concert

November 23, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara

P.O. Box 92055

Santa Barbara, CA 93190

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release:

Please announce the following NOT-FOR-PROFIT event:

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara,

Directed by Jeffrey Peterson,

WINTER CONCERT

San Marcos High School Auditorium

4750 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara

2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 23, 2014

ADMISSION IS FREE!

On the program is Ritual Fire Dance, Whistler and His Dog, The Trombone

King, Arabian Dances, Big Band Spectacular, Second Suite in F, Academic

Festival Overture and Deir’in De.

The Prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community band. Since its

founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years and older.

Visit our website at: www.ptband.org or contact Toni Straka at

(805) 962-6983