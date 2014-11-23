Prime Time Band Winter Concert
Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara
P.O. Box 92055
Santa Barbara, CA 93190
PRESS RELEASE
For Immediate Release:
Please announce the following NOT-FOR-PROFIT event:
The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara,
Directed by Jeffrey Peterson,
WINTER CONCERT
San Marcos High School Auditorium
4750 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara
2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 23, 2014
ADMISSION IS FREE!
On the program is Ritual Fire Dance, Whistler and His Dog, The Trombone
King, Arabian Dances, Big Band Spectacular, Second Suite in F, Academic
Festival Overture and Deir’in De.
The Prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community band. Since its
founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years and older.
Visit our website at: www.ptband.org or contact Toni Straka at
(805) 962-6983
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 23, 2014 2:00pm - 3:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: San Marcos High Auditorium
- Website: http://www.ptband.org