Calendar » Prime Time Band Winter Concert

November 19, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:pm

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara having its Winter Concert Sunday, November 19, 2017 at San Marcos High School Auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave. Santa Barbara, Ca. at 2:00 P.M. in the afternoon. Admission is free.

Our program will consist of: Star Trek into Darkness, Where Never Lark or Eagle Flew, Hollywood, March of the Trolls, Kentucky 1800 and many others. The prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community Band. Since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years and older. For more info contact our band manager Toni Straka at: (805) 879-5528.