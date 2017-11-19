Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Prime Time Band Winter Concert

November 19, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:pm

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara having its Winter Concert Sunday, November 19, 2017 at San Marcos High School Auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave. Santa Barbara, Ca. at 2:00 P.M. in the afternoon.  Admission is free. 

Our program will consist of: Star Trek into Darkness, Where Never Lark or Eagle Flew, Hollywood, March of the Trolls, Kentucky 1800 and many others.  The prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community Band.  Since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years and older.  For more info contact our band manager Toni Straka at: (805) 879-5528.

 

