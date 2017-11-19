Prime Time Band Winter Concert
The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara having its Winter Concert Sunday, November 19, 2017 at San Marcos High School Auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave. Santa Barbara, Ca. at 2:00 P.M. in the afternoon. Admission is free.
Our program will consist of: Star Trek into Darkness, Where Never Lark or Eagle Flew, Hollywood, March of the Trolls, Kentucky 1800 and many others. The prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community Band. Since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians, 50 years and older. For more info contact our band manager Toni Straka at: (805) 879-5528.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Community
- Starts: November 19, 2017 2:00pm - 4:pm
- Price: Free
- Location: San Marcos High School
- Website: http://www.ptb.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Community