PrimeTime Band Winter Concert

November 24, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Prime Time Band, a community band since 1996, is directed by Jeffrey Peterson. Our free concert features the trombone section on Secret Love, Leroy Anderson's Typewriter, selections from Broadway, Glenn Miller big band favorites, marches, and much more. The Prime Time Band has attracted over 100 musicians, 50 years and older.