Calendar » Princess Day/Save the Frogs

March 11, 2017 from 10:00 AM - 110:00 PM

There’s no better time than the season when clocks “spring forward” to honor the world’s many and varied frogs and amphibians. Meet Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and other princesses in person as they help celebrate frogs. There are also frog-inspired crafts, games, and special animal appearances. All costumed princesses welcome – as are knights, pirates, and cowboys. Learn how zoos and aquariums are working to save the world’s threatened amphibians.

Cost: free with Zoo admission