Prisons, Profits & Politics: Visiting Immigration Detainees
July 18, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm
HSSB member, Deborah Rogers visited immigration detainees at the federal prison at Adelanto CA, and has brought back their stoties, and an inside view of the shocking conditions of their incarceration.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Starts: July 18, 2015 2:00pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Donagkon: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
- Location: Patio Room, Vista Del Monte Retirement Community/
- Website: http://www.SBhumanists.org
- Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara