Calendar » Private Horse Farm Tour

September 21, 2013 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

This year’s farm tour guests will have an opportunity to visit four private farms that are raising some of the rarest breeds of horses in the world! Some of these beauties are from Europe, while the prancing white stallions are from a remote Latin country. The Santa Ynez Valley is the only place in America where these horses can be seen. You’ll delight to horse demonstrations and even a carriage ride demonstration during the tour. Following the farm tour attendees will enjoy a fun and festive wine and appetizer reception in the Historical Museum’s beautiful courtyard. The event is a fund raiser for both the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center and the SYV Museum and Carriage House.

Ticket for farm tour and reception - $50

To purchase tickets call the Historical Museum (805) 688-7889 or online. Hurry and get your tickets as only 200 will be sold!