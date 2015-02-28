Calendar » Private Tour of the Tea Gardens

February 28, 2015 from 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Private Tour of the Tea Gardens at Land Trust protected property, Mar y Cel

Exclusive Opportunity

Bring a sack lunch and join us for a botanic hike through Mar y Cel, one of Montecito’s most intriguing properties that includes the notable “Tea Gardens” where we will stop for lunch after the tour. Landowner Keith Schofield will join Land Trust Trustee Christine Riesenfeld and Conservation Manager Bruce Reitherman, to lead a walk that features the native plant and bird communities and touch on the history of the area. Bring a notebook and camera and join us for a naturalists look into a magnificent and fascinating part of Santa Barbara.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since its inception in 1985, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (LTSBC) has protected over 23,000 acres including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. The Land Trust works to permanently protect and enhance our county’s natural open land, trails, and our agricultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations. LTSBC has negotiated voluntary conservation transactions with landowners to protect farm, wildlife habitat, and community open spaces. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.