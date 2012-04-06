Calendar » Program and Trunk Show with John Marshall

April 6, 2012 from 9:00 a.m.

Please Join Us for the Exciting Program and Trunk show with Renowned Japanese Textile Artist John Marshall On Friday, April 6th, from 9:00 am until 12 noon at Goleta Community Center ( 5679 Hollister Ave). John will present a Japanese Clothing & Tex-tile Program, followed by a special afternoon Trunk Show for Guild members. The cost is $15.00 for Guild members; $20.00 for non-membersFor more information about John’s work: http://www.johnmarshall.to/index.htm Contact person: Beverly Ryan (805) 683-4273 [email protected]