June 7, 2018 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Join the Museum to celebrate the opening of our exhibition, Project Fiesta! Building a History of Old Spanish Days. The pageantry and fashion of our community’s most cherished festival will come to life again with art, film, vintage posters, restored costumes, historical photographs, and memories. Visitors will also discover the origins of the festival and enjoy a further understanding of historical art as an inspiration for Fiesta.