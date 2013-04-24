Calendar » Project Unbreakable & Be 1 in 500

April 24, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join us Wednesday, April 24th, from 5:30-7:30pm for Project Unbreakable, in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month & our Be 1 in 500 Campaign! We are honored to bring Grace Brown, the creator of this project, to SB. Brown has photographed hundreds of survivors of sexual assault holding posters with words their perpetrators said to them. Project Unbreakable's mission is to increase awareness of the issues surrounding sexual assault and encourage the act of healing through art.