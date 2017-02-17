Calendar » Proof

February 17, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:15 PM

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company and Jeffrey Meek Studio announce their first ever collaboration with a production of David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Proof, directed by Jeffrey Meek. The play opens Friday, February 10 and runs through February 18 at the Elings Performing Arts Center. Individual tickets begin at $12 for students and $17 for adults and can be purchased online at dptheatrecompany.org.

David Auburn crafts a story about love, loss, genius, and insanity that is rooted firmly in raw humanity. Whether laughing, crying, hating, or loving, all of the characters are fiercely passionate, robustly alive. Exploring ideas of inheritance, relationships, and gender bias, Proof questions whether or not there is power to choose between the future we want and the one we are given.

Marking the initial collaboration between Jeffrey Meek Studio and Dos Pueblos Theatre Company, the production is an eclectic mix of professional and amateur artists. The cast includes alumni from the DP Theatre Program, as well as other professional actors, and is technically assisted by current members of the Dos Pueblos Performing Arts Program. In order to bridge the gap between professional and amateur theatre, proceeds from the play will benefit future productions at Dos Pueblos High School.

The large stage of the Elings Performing Arts Center is transformed into an intimate studio setting, bringing audiences into the world of the play.

WHEN Friday, February 10th at 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 12th at 2:00 PM

Friday, February 17th at 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 18th at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

WHERE Elings Performing Arts Center

Dos Pueblos High School

7266 Alameda Avenue Goleta, CA 93117

TICKETS $17 for adults

$12 for students, children, and seniors (65+)

HOW TO ORDER:

BOX OFFICE Mon – Fri 3pm-5pm and at the door before shows. (Cash, check, and all major credit cards accepted)



PHONE 805.968.2541 x4670 Monday – Friday 10am-5pm



INTERNET www.dptheatrecompany.org (A service fee is applicable for all online orders)