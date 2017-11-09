Calendar » Propagation: Creating New Roses from Cuttings and Seeds

November 9, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 7 – 9 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N La Cumbre Road at Foothill in Santa Barbara. Meetings are FREE. We invite everyone to come at 7 pm to socialize, enjoy the Little Rose Show at 7:15 and sample our refreshments before the program begins at 7:30.

Our presentation this month features famed rose hybridizer Kim Rupert, who will present a talk on “Propagation: An expert’s secrets on starting new roses from cuttings and seeds.” Bring your questions, as Kim is an amazing expert on everything to do with roses!

Guests are welcome. If you grow roses, please bring your cut roses to show off and any roses you would like to share!

**For more information, please call Linda at (805) 451-7695 or Denise at (805) 680-2038.