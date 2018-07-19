Calendar » Protect the Carrizo! Art Show Benefit

July 19, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Los Padres ForestWatch is joining forces with wall space creative and photographer Jim Stoicheff for the "Protect the Carrizo! Art Show Benefit" this Thursday, July 19 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Waterline in the Funk Zone. Jim has documented the stunning beauty and pristine wildness of the Carrizo Plain in support of ForestWatch's efforts to protect the Carrizo Plain from environmental disaster and exploitation.

Jim’s special limited edition prints will be available with 100% of the proceeds going to ForestWatch’s work to protect the Carrizo Plain.

Fox Winery will be offering wine at happy hour prices to attendees throughout the event.

Please RSVP today since this event is limited to 100 guests, and the need to Save the Carrizo is urgent!