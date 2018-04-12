Calendar » Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies

April 12, 2018 from 7:00pm



Lecture presented by Sean Hastings

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7 pm

Members only Reception 6:15 – 6:45 pm (for current SBMM Members only)

Cost: $5 (SBMM Members), $15 (Non-Members)

Register: www.sbmm.org/all-events or (805) 456-8747

Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies is a collaboration between government agencies, non-profits, and the shipping industry to reduce air pollution and ship strikes on endangered whales in the Santa Barbara Channel. The solution to both problems is to slow ships down on their way to and from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the busiest ports in North America. A Vessel Speed Reduction program uses a voluntary approach that provides financial incentives and a positive public relations campaign to slow ships and work toward achieving safety for whales and cleaner skies.

Sean Hastings joined the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary in 1997, and serves as the site’s Resource Protection Coordinator. Responsible for development of policies and programs to address industrial, military, commercial and recreational uses and impacts in and around the Sanctuary, Sean helped to create a network of complete “no-take” zones to restore local fish and invertebrate populations and habitats in the Sanctuary, and in CA state waters on the mainland. With a multi-agency coalition and community support he helped to relocate commercial shipping lanes to protect endangered whales.

Sean has a Master of Marine Affairs Degree from the School of Marine Affairs, University of Washington, and a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, University of California at Santa Cruz. Sean is an avid outdoorsman who surfs, boats, paddles, SCUBA and free dives, fishes, hunts, skis and snowboards throughout California and Mexico's wild lands.



Photo Credit: NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary