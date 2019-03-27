Pixel Tracker

PRSA Gold Coast Chapter presents Working with Difficult Clients or Coworkers

March 27, 2019 from 8:00am - 9:30am
The California Gold Coast Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is pleased to present: "Working with Difficult Clients or Coworkers."

This panel presentation will be led by Dr. Amanda ElBassiouny, Assistant Professor of Psychology, California Lutheran University; and Dr. Tracy Bennett, Adjunct Professor of Psychology, CSU Channel Islands.

Anyone who works with multiple clients and coworkers knows that some can be a challenge. Our panel of psychologists will provide valuable insights and tips on how we can successfully work with difficult people despite the frustrations.

Personality types of difficult clients or coworkers include:

-Angry
-Negative
-Narcissistic
-Bossy/Bullying
-Overly Emotional
-Anxious/Insecure
-Missing-In-Action

8 a.m. Networking & Light Breakfast Refreshments

8:30 Presentation and Q&A

9:30 Conclusion

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PRSA California Gold Coast Chapter
  • Starts: March 27, 2019 8:00am - 9:30am
  • Price: $10-$30
  • Location: Ventura County Community Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93012
  • Website: https://www.prsagoldcoast.org/events/
  • Sponsors: PRSA California Gold Coast Chapter
 
 
 