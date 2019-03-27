Calendar » PRSA Gold Coast Chapter presents Working with Difficult Clients or Coworkers

March 27, 2019 from 8:00am - 9:30am

The California Gold Coast Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is pleased to present: "Working with Difficult Clients or Coworkers."

This panel presentation will be led by Dr. Amanda ElBassiouny, Assistant Professor of Psychology, California Lutheran University; and Dr. Tracy Bennett, Adjunct Professor of Psychology, CSU Channel Islands.

Anyone who works with multiple clients and coworkers knows that some can be a challenge. Our panel of psychologists will provide valuable insights and tips on how we can successfully work with difficult people despite the frustrations.

Personality types of difficult clients or coworkers include:

-Angry

-Negative

-Narcissistic

-Bossy/Bullying

-Overly Emotional

-Anxious/Insecure

-Missing-In-Action

8 a.m. Networking & Light Breakfast Refreshments

8:30 Presentation and Q&A

9:30 Conclusion