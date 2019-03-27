PRSA Gold Coast Chapter presents Working with Difficult Clients or Coworkers
The California Gold Coast Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is pleased to present: "Working with Difficult Clients or Coworkers."
This panel presentation will be led by Dr. Amanda ElBassiouny, Assistant Professor of Psychology, California Lutheran University; and Dr. Tracy Bennett, Adjunct Professor of Psychology, CSU Channel Islands.
Anyone who works with multiple clients and coworkers knows that some can be a challenge. Our panel of psychologists will provide valuable insights and tips on how we can successfully work with difficult people despite the frustrations.
Personality types of difficult clients or coworkers include:
-Angry
-Negative
-Narcissistic
-Bossy/Bullying
-Overly Emotional
-Anxious/Insecure
-Missing-In-Action
8 a.m. Networking & Light Breakfast Refreshments
8:30 Presentation and Q&A
9:30 Conclusion
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PRSA California Gold Coast Chapter
- Starts: March 27, 2019 8:00am - 9:30am
- Price: $10-$30
- Location: Ventura County Community Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93012
- Website: https://www.prsagoldcoast.org/events/
- Sponsors: PRSA California Gold Coast Chapter