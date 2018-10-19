Calendar » Psychedelic Cumbia Punk with Tropa Magica

October 19, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

After receiving their blessing from Los Tigres Del Norte, East L.A. badasses, Thee Commons, metamorphosed into new stage outfit Tropa Magica. Still consisting of the chunster Pacheco brothers and their signature psychedelic cumbia punk, Tropa Magica boasts a “troop” of new “magical” sounds, now having added a second guitar to their repertoire. Tropa Magica has released monthly singles this year into the summer and their debut LP is dropping in the fall. From there, the tropical sky is the limit. $5 for UCSB Students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.

Purchase tickets here: https://goo.gl/JjeD7G