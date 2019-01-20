Calendar » Psychedelic Clinical Integration 101 - Licensed Therapists ONLY (Not CEU)

January 26, 2019 from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Despite recent popularization and rapidly advancing clinical research, the use of psychedelic substances remains tightly controlled. The reality is that many individuals continue to make use of these substances in a variety of settings and contexts; many of them less than optimal. Despite the potential and powerful benefits psychedelics have to offer, there are real risks associated with their unsupervised use. For some users, the effect of psychedelics can make even ordinary, familiar experiences overwhelming. Other users remain confused or anxious long after their experience is over or have difficulty processing the conflicting thoughts and feelings that such experiences often bring to the surface. Integrating them in a clinically therapeutic way can take years off their therapy and provide opportunities for healing that could otherwise be lost without guidance. Consultation strategies for those considering entheogenic experience for the first time as well as non-substance approaches, including dream study, night terrors, and other persistent traumas will also be discussed.

This day-long workshop is designed to provide clinicians with a comprehensive overview of the current state of clinical therapeutic uses of psychedelics. It will also get them started on the path of this emerging discipline that could greatly expand the scope and healing potential of their clinical practice.

Learning Objectives

By the end of this day-long interactive workshop, attending clinicians and licensed therapists will be able to:

. Discern the important distinction between entheogenic and psychedelic substances and the role each play from a clinical perspective.

. Identify the physiological and psychological impact and risk envelop for all major entheogenic and psychedelic substances including: MDMA, Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms), Mescaline (San Pedro), Ayahuasca, Ibogane, LSD, NN-DMT, 5MeO-DMT (Bufo Alvarius) and Ketamine.

. Determine which psychoactive pharmaceuticals (e.g. SSRI’s, anti-anxiety medications, etc.) could be highly dangerous when taken concurrently with certain psychedelics and entheogens.

. Formulate appropriate clinical integration approaches depending upon a client’s current psychological profile, substance used and the set and setting in which it was used.

In addition, attendees will explore real-world examples of how well-implemented integration therapy can vastly accelerate clients’ healing from otherwise persistent trauma, depression, addiction and anxiety. Participants are encouraged to bring specific case studies as well as personal experiences and questions for group discussion, analysis, and possible therapeutic approaches.

Workshop Leader

This workshop is led by Author, Editor, and Psychedelic Explorer Matthew J. Pallamary in an interactive lecture and workshop focusing on short- and long-term approaches to integrating entheogenic and psychedelic experiences as well as non-substance strategies for assimilating and processing buried subconscious and root traumas.

Pallamary has spent thirty years studying Ayahuasca, its rituals and traditions. He has facilitated and guided hundreds of psychedelic experiences, including ten years of extensive facilitation of 5MeO-DMT journeys, and over a dozen years leading Ayahuasca sessions.

His memoir Spirit Matters detailing his journeys to Peru, working with plant medicines took first place in the San Diego Book Awards Spiritual Book Category, and was an Award-Winning Finalist in the autobiography/memoir category of the National Best Book Awards.

He has published thirteen books and frequently lectures about visionary experiences, most recently at the Appleton Museum as a central figure in the Mysteries of the Amazon exhibit featuring the Ayahuasca inspired art of Pablo Amaringo and his students.

