Buddhism and Psychedelics – Two Complementary Paths to Free the Mind?

January 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

EntheoMedicine opens the 2019 talk series with two accomplished authors in the world of psychedelics.

Psychedelics and Buddhism – Two Complementary Paths to Free the Mind

Author and Western Buddhist scholar, Allan Badiner will cover how psychedelics can profoundly enhance Buddhist practices —a controversial position not shared by all traditional Buddhists. Yet through his research he found nearly every Western Buddhist Master has used psychedelics to help understand the deep aspects of their practice.

During this talk Badiner will address:

» Are psychedelics an obstruction to Buddhism, or a helpful accompaniment?

» Are mind-altering substances a legitimate means of personal transformation?

Badiner is the author of Dharma Gaia: A Harvest in Buddhism and Ecology and editor of Zig Zag Zen: Buddhism and Psychedelics.

He is a contributing editor of Tricycle Magazine, and serves on the board of directors of Rainforest Action Network, and Project CBD.

The second talk, Psychedelic Renaissance – Creating Your Own Community will be presented by Lorenzo Hagerty, he will share how he became a voice for the world-wide psychedelic movement. He will also give attendees ideas on how they can create their own community with

other like-minded individuals interested in psychedelics as a tool for healing and spiritual growth.

During Hagerty’s presentation he will cover:

» How he came out of the “psychedelic closet” to host the Psychedelic Salon —the world’s most

prominent podcast on psychedelics.

» How to create your own community of individuals interested in psychedelic transformation.

Hagerty is also the author of several books, including The Spirit of the Internet: Speculations on the Evolution of Global Consciousness, and The Genesis Generation: A Psychedelic Novel.

The talks will be followed by a Q&A and networking

WHEN & WHERE: Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 Arrellaga St. • Sat, Jan 19th, 2019 • 6 - 8:30PM

TICKETS: https://entheomedicine.org