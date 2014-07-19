PSYCHIC BLUES—And How I Got Them
July 19, 2014 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
"Professional psychic," Mark Edwards, will reveal the secrets of spiritualist religious groups, mediums, and the "psychic powers industry," in a lecture /demonstation .
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Price: $2 members/$5 non-members
- Location: Patio Room, Vista Del Monte Retirement Community
- Website: http://www.SantaBarbaraHumanists.org
