Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

PSYCHIC BLUES—And How I Got Them

July 19, 2014 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

"Professional psychic," Mark Edwards, will reveal the secrets of spiritualist religious groups, mediums, and the "psychic powers industry," in a lecture /demonstation .

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: July 19, 2014 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: $2 members/$5 non-members
  • Location: Patio Room, Vista Del Monte Retirement Community
  • Website: http://www.SantaBarbaraHumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 