August 21, 2014 from 9am - 4:30pm

Please join us for a workshop with Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, Psychological Resiliency: The Bulletproof Mind.

Thursday, August 21, 2014

9am-4:30pm

6 CEU’s for MFTs, LCSWs, LPCCs

Hosted by the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program at New Beginnings Counseling Center

General public and non-clinical guests are welcome and encouraged.

Lt. Col. Dave Grossman is an internationally recognized scholar, author, soldier, and speaker who is one of the world’s foremost experts in the field of human aggression and the roots of violence and violent crime.

A former Army Ranger and paratrooper with a total of over 23 years of experience in leading U.S. soldiers worldwide, Col. Grossman taught psychology at West Point and is the author of On Killing: The Psychological Cost of Learning to Kill in War and Society, which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.

Col. Grossman has presented before the national conventions of the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics and helped train mental health professionals after the Jonesboro school shootings. Col. Grossman was also involved in counseling, training, or court cases in the aftermath of the school shootings at Paducah, Springfield, Littleton, Nickel Mines Amish School, and Virginia Tech.

Workshop participants will learn:

-What PTSD is and what it is not

-How the body and mind respond to trauma

-How to recognize normal responses to trauma

-Symptoms arising from the physiological arousal of PTSD

-An understanding of the treatment and prevention of PTSD

-The impact of trauma on a community

Register now:

$89 Licensed, Paraprofessionals, and Public (includes 6 CEU's)

$69 Students and Pre-licensed Mental Health Clinicians Only

TO REGISTER VISIT WWW.SBNBCC.ORG/NEWS.HTML OR CALL 805-963-7777 X176

